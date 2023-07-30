Infinity Martial Arts hosted kick-a-thon fundraiser for Gio's Garden in Verona Sunday afternoon.

This was Infinity's sixth year fundraising for Gio's Garden, a local non-profit that helps families and caretakers that have children with special needs.