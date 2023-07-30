VERONA, Wis. -- Infinity Martial Arts hosted kick-a-thon fundraiser for Gio's Garden in Verona Sunday afternoon.
This was Infinity's sixth year fundraising for Gio's Garden, a local non-profit that helps families and caretakers that have children with special needs.
The fundraiser kicked off with demonstrations from all nine of the martial arts schools. There were plenty of kicks, flips and punches to get the crowd excited.
"They'll say I'm going to do 30 kicks or 40 kicks in 30 seconds, Will you donate a dollar a kick or a quarter a kick or just a flat fee and so that's the kick-a-thon," owner of Infinity Martial Arts, Mike Welch said.
Soon enough a kick-line began-- and with each kick, kids were able to raise more and more money.
The park was filled with kicks and giggles, but for one family the fundraiser meant so much more.
"I was introduced to Gio's Garden pretty much when it started. My son Carter was born in 2009. He would be 15 now," Susannah Welch said.
Carter was a graduate of Gio's Garden. He struggled with feeding, seizures, and a low immune system.
Carter sadly passed away when he was in the second grade. Even though Carter was non-verbal, he had a loud spirit.
"Carter was non-verbal, he was in a wheelchair, but he had bright moments. His laugh is contagious," said Mike.
By the time Mike met his wife Susanna, Carter had aged-out of Gio's. Mike, Susanna and Carter grew close, and Carter's laugh was contagious.
"If you can get him at the right moment-- make the right silly faces-- and you can get him laughing and smiling that was most memorable," Mike said.
"Yes, he had a beautiful smile. I feel like he lit up a room. All his teachers told us every time he smiled everybody else would smile," Susannah said.
Just as kids learn from their parents, parents also learn so much through their kids. Susannah said Carter taught her strength, advocacy and...
"He taught me what love was, you know, unconditional love really. You know, watching a child decline, and having to witness it is really hard. Just the way you love your children no matter what," Susannah said.
Gio's Garden was able to help Susannah and Carter when they needed it most.
"They made sure he got all his feedings, his medications. They helped me get a little break to be a better parent," Susannah said.
Infinity Martial Arts will raise between $30,000 to $40,000 dollars from the kick-a-thon.
