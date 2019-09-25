Individual identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Town of Vermont

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

TOWN OF VERMONT, Wis. - A Madison man was identified in a fatal motorcycle crash in the Town of Vermont.

Lewis B. Terpstra, 77, of Madison, died nine days after arriving at a local hospital following a crash that happened on Sept. 14.

Officials said the crash occurred on County Highway F near Enerson Road in the Town of Vermont around 12:16 a.m.

The Dane County medical examiner said Terpstra's death was the result of injuries he suffered in the crash.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

