Indiana man dies in fall from cliff at Peninsula State Park

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. - Sheriff's officials say a man has died in a fall from a cliff while hiking in a state park in northeastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say 70-year-old Philip Miller of Elkhart, Indiana, slipped and fell off a 100-foot drop while hiking with his wife Sunday in Peninsula State Park in Door County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Sheriff's Office and local fire and police personnel began rescue efforts. A medical helicopter was summoned from Green Bay. Officials say Miller was pronounced dead before he was evacuated to a hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

