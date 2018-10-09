News

Indiana man arrested on Interstate 90/94 on suspicion of 4th OWI offense

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 09:47 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 09:47 PM CDT

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities arrested an Indiana man Monday night after they said he allegedly was driving down the middle of Interstate 90/94 while under the influence, according to a news release. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to calls about the driver just after 9 p.m. A statetrooper stopped the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test at mile marker 96 on the interstate. 

Daniel Patrick Nava, 44,  was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. 

