Indiana man arrested on Interstate 90/94 on suspicion of 4th OWI offense

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities arrested an Indiana man Monday night after they said he allegedly was driving down the middle of Interstate 90/94 while under the influence, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to calls about the driver just after 9 p.m. A statetrooper stopped the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test at mile marker 96 on the interstate.

Daniel Patrick Nava, 44, was arrested on suspicion of a fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.