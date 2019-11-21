Indiana man arrested in connection with 1994 murder of Madison woman

MADISON, Wis. - An Indiana man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Madison woman that took place 25 years ago, officials said.

During a news conference held Thursday, Madison police Acting Chief Vic Wahl said Willie L. Coleman, 52, of Indiana, has been accused of murdering 40-year-old Lula Cunnigan, of Madison, on Nov. 4, 1994.

Madison officials were sent to the 1600 block of Freeport Road on Madison's west side just before 7 a.m. Cunnigan was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Cunnigan was strangled and struck by a car.

A man has been arrested in the homicide of Lula Cunnigan, who died 25 years ago. A DNA match helped lead to Willie Coleman, 52, who was arrested in Indiana yesterday, according to @madisonpolice @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/xUJfi0YkVY — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) November 21, 2019

In December 2015. the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory discovered a DNA match that linked Coleman to the case. Madison detectives traveled to Indiana after they secured a warrant for Coleman, who was arrested in Marion, Indiana, for an unrelated offense.

He was arrested Wednesday in Indiana and is being held on a warrant for first-degree reckless homicide. Coleman remains in custody in Indiana.

Madison police has maintained regular contact with Cunnigan's family over the past two decades, providing them with updates and new developments on the case.

