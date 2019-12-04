Increased police presence at Jefferson Middle School

MADISON, Wis. - Several officers with the Madison Police Department responded to Jefferson Middle School Thursday morning.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Madison Metropolitan School District to learn more information about the increased police presence.

It does not appear students are in any immediate danger.

Staff members, who wished to remain anonymous, called News 3 Now to say students were not allowed to leave the classrooms, but an official lockdown had not been issued.

A woman who answered the phone at Jefferson Middle School told News 3 Now that things were "business as usual" at the school.

It is unclear if Wednesday's police presence is connected to a situation that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving a Jefferson Middle School student.

Multiple @madisonpolice cars in front of Jefferson Middle School. @MMSDschools will not elaborate on what is going on at the school. This comes 1 day after a student was allegedly struck by a pellet gun. They say they were hit by another student while leaving the bus #news3now pic.twitter.com/tlTD2m3WLe — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) December 4, 2019

On Tuesday, Jefferson Middle School Principal Tequila Kurth sent a letter to parents saying a student was hit by what appeared to be a pellet gun while getting off a Badger Bus on the blue route. Kurth said the school was alerted by the family of the student who was hit.

The school does not believe the student with the suspected pellet gun intended to harm anyone with it, but it said it is still taking the incident seriously and will cooperate with the Madison police on their investigation.

