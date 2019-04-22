Increased erosion of Wisconsin River levee causes more evacuations

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is getting reports of increased erosion along the Caledonia levee in Portage.

Staff with the Department of Natural Resources, who have been monitoring the levees since the river reached major flood stage late Saturday afternoon, discovered on Sunday night that areas of seepage had worsened and weakened the levee.

Because of this, they are closing an 8-mile stretch of Levee Road from the intersection with Fairfield Street in Columbia County to the intersection with Schepp Road in Sauk County.

On Sunday night, the sheriff's office said it would be telling residents along this section of road to evacuate.

DNR staff will also be leaving the levee, and begin monitoring it remotely.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at the Portage United Methodist Church.

