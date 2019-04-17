Inattentive driving caused three-vehicle crash in Green County, police say
MONROE, Wis. - A Green County man has been cited after inattentive driving caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Monroe.
According to Monroe Police, Harold Field, 73, was driving south on North 18th Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped in front of him. The other vehicle then crashed into another car in front of them making a left turn onto 1st Street.
The other drivers had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
