Inattentive driving caused three-vehicle crash in Green County, police say

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 10:21 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 10:21 AM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - A Green County man has been cited after inattentive driving caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Monroe. 

According to Monroe Police, Harold Field, 73, was driving south on North 18th Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped in front of him. The other vehicle then crashed into another car in front of them making a left turn onto 1st Street. 

The other drivers had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

