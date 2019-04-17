Inattentive driving caused three-vehicle crash in Green County, police say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MONROE, Wis. - A Green County man has been cited after inattentive driving caused a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Monroe.

According to Monroe Police, Harold Field, 73, was driving south on North 18th Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped in front of him. The other vehicle then crashed into another car in front of them making a left turn onto 1st Street.

The other drivers had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

