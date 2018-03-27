Inactive hand grenade disrupts travel at Mosinee airport
MOSINEE, Wis. - A hand grenade found in a checked bag at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee led to an evacuation and delayed flights.
The Transportation Security Administration said the grenade as inactive and was discarded. WAOW-TV reports the device was discovered about 5:30 a.m. causing two flights to be delayed.
The Marathon County Bomb Squad and Mosinee Police Department responded.
Local And Regional News
- Police: 18-year-old arrested after getting in fight at Monroe park
- City committee passes plan to eliminate 21 parking spaces for bike lane revamp
- Scammer passes phony $100 bills off as real currency in Sun Prairie
- Callers report two groups of men shooting at each other on Madison's west side, police say
- Odana Hills Golf Course to open Wednesday for the first time this season
- Beloit students reflect on trip to DC for March For Our Lives