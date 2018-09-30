News

In Wisconsin, a running mate shakes up governor's race

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 11:30 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 11:30 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor has been mistaken for a dead car crash victim, been confused with a white guy, been wrongly accused of kneeling during the national anthem and had his name left out of voter guides.

Mandela Barnes is also shaking up the governor's race in a way rarely done by a running mate in Wisconsin.

Barnes is looking to become the state's first black lieutenant governor and only the second black person elected to statewide office.

He has accused Republican Gov. Scott Walker of ignoring "people who look like me" and said President Donald Trump wants to create "a superior race."

Barnes says he never wanted to run a "cookie-cutter campaign" and is not worried that he's causing a distraction for his running mate Tony Evers.

