‘In tune with life': Chorus brings those with Alzheimer's back into community

MADISON, Wis. - Living with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related disease can be isolating, so church leaders and families are discussing how to make communities more welcoming and accessible.

An event Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison welcomed in the public to discuss dementia-friendly opportunities, along with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute’s Amazing Grace Chorus.

“This has been a lifesaver for our family,” said Pearl Cannon, whose husband Charles, has had Alzheimer’s disease since the late ‘90s.

Living with dementia makes it hard to plug in. Speaking becomes harder, and one’s place in society becomes less clear.

“It seems (Charles) had (become) isolated,” Pearl said.

But for this chorus, when the music starts, the words come right back, and everything snaps into place.

“It motivates me, you know,” Charles said. “It makes me feel good.”

Pearl and Charles have been side by side for 32 years.

“We liked each other pretty good,” Pearl said. “Here we are.”

“’Til death do us part,” Charles said. That’s something, even as his memory began slipping, he never forgot.

“It was difficult, because he was a leader at our church,” Pearl said.

Charles stepped aside as a church leader, a role he used to define himself for years, but now, he shows up weekly for a new gig.

"I didn't think we'd ever be in a chorus, not especially him,” Pearl said. They both look forward to Amazing Grace Chorus practices and concerts.

"We sing everything,” said Stephanie Houston, senior outreach specialist with the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute's Regional Milwaukee office. “Whatever inspires them."

The Amazing Grace Chorus is a unique bunch. Houston said they’re the second of their kind, made up of more than two dozen singers, either caregivers of those with Alzheimer's and dementia or those living with the disease themselves.

"This chorus actually brings individuals back into the community,” Houston said.

The traveling Milwaukee-based choir, which is an outreach program of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, has no problem bringing the community into their performances.

At the faith-based event Saturday in Madison, they sang the praises of creating dementia-friendly spaces in the community.

"It's informational,” Pearl said. “It's motivating, therapeutic."

"Music uplifts the spirit,” Houston said. “It sings to the soul. It brings back all types of memories for individuals."

More than that, Houston said it creates new memories.

"(Charles) was in a nursing home for a little bit. They noticed him saying, 'boomboomboomboom,” Pearl said.

That’s easy enough to brush off, unless you know where it comes from.

"He was doing his warmup for choir,” Pearl said.

For someone who can struggle finding words, you'll find Charles has a talent for choosing the perfect ones.

"It keeps me in tune with life,” he said.

Charlies is more in tune with life and plugged into the community around him.

"It's joyous to see him singing, because it makes him happy,” Pearl said.