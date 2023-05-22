MADISON, Wis. - Madison Burger Week is officially underway. It is scheduled to run through Friday, May 26th.
Participating restaurants will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try.
The event is hosted by the Cap Times. It is sponsored by the Wisconsin Beef Council and Madison Media Partners.
Click here to find more information on participating restaurants.
