In-person absentee voting starts at libraries in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Madison residents can now vote absentee in-person at public library locations and Streets East, according to a release.

Each political party will narrow down its candidates Aug. 14 with the November ballot, officials said. For the primary, voters can only vote for candidates in one political party of their choice.

In-person absentee voting hours and locations in Madison:

City Clerk's Office 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #103 June 22 – Aug. 11 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Aug. 4 and 11

Streets East 4602 Sycamore Avenue July 30 – Aug. 10 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin Street July 30 – Aug. 11 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road July 30 – Aug. 11 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park Street July 30 – Aug. 11 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Avenue July 30 – Aug. 11 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Avenue July 30 – Aug. 11 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road July 30 – Aug. 11 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe Street July 30 – Aug. 11 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road July 30 – Aug. 11 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd. July 30 – Aug. 11 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays

UW-Madison – Union South 1308 W. Dayton Street, second floor Aug. 6-9 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

UW-Madison – Memorial Union 800 Langdon Street, Gekas Commons Aug. 6-9 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

UW-Madison – Student Activity Center 333 E. Campus Mall, third floor Sunroom Aug. 6-9 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday



Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot, according to the release. Accepted types of ID can found online.