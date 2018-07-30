In-person absentee voting starts at libraries in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Madison residents can now vote absentee in-person at public library locations and Streets East, according to a release.
Each political party will narrow down its candidates Aug. 14 with the November ballot, officials said. For the primary, voters can only vote for candidates in one political party of their choice.
In-person absentee voting hours and locations in Madison:
- City Clerk's Office
- 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. #103
- June 22 – Aug. 11
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Aug. 4 and 11
- Streets East
- 4602 Sycamore Avenue
- July 30 – Aug. 10
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Central Library
- 201 W. Mifflin Street
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Alicia Ashman Library
- 733 N. High Point Road
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Goodman South Madison Library
- 2222 S. Park Street
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Hawthorne Library
- 2707 E. Washington Avenue
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Lakeview Library
- 2845 N. Sherman Avenue
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Meadowridge Library
- 5726 Raymond Road
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Monroe Street Library
- 1705 Monroe Street
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Pinney Library
- 204 Cottage Grove Road
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Sequoya Library
- 4340 Tokay Blvd.
- July 30 – Aug. 11
- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays
- UW-Madison – Union South
- 1308 W. Dayton Street, second floor
- Aug. 6-9
- 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- UW-Madison – Memorial Union
- 800 Langdon Street, Gekas Commons
- Aug. 6-9
- 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- UW-Madison – Student Activity Center
- 333 E. Campus Mall, third floor Sunroom
- Aug. 6-9
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot, according to the release. Accepted types of ID can found online.
