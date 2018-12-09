In light of lame-duck session, demonstrators hold "Respect our Vote" rally at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - Demonstrators from across the state of Wisconsin met at the steps of the state Capitol Saturday to express their disapproval of certain bills that passed during the lame-duck session.

The bills, if signed by Gov. Scott Walker, could reduce the power of Gov.-Elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul.

Madison Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat, spoke at the rally, criticizing the way Republicans have handled the process.

"When these legislators lose, they burn the house down," she said. "The problem is, that's our house."

Coming up tonight on #News3 at 10, hear from incoming Governor Tony Evers regarding Wisconsin’s Lame Duck Bills, and what people are doing to fight back against the changes. @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) December 9, 2018

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos explained earlier this week that he doesn't see the bills as a way to limit power, but rather to level the playing field.

"They don't guarantee we're going to win," he said. "It doesn't take any power away from Tony Evers. What it does is give us an equal amount of power at the table."

Currently, the fate of the bills rests in the hands of Gov. Walker. Today at a groundbreaking event in Sun Prairie, Evers said he had spoken on the phone with Walker about the decision, encouraging him to use his veto power to dismiss them. However, Evers said he encourages people to tell Walker the same thing.

"I really appreciate the people supporting the position," he said. "We need to make sure that Governor Walker hears those words too. I'm encouraging people to call his office."

Leaders at the rally Saturday said the concept of the bills going through is unlike anything seen in political history.

"They have hidden behind closed doors and in secret to conspire and contrast a direct assault on the peaceful transition of power," said Scot Ross, executive director of One Wisconsin Now.

The rally ended with the announced goal to register more than 1 million new voters in Wisconsin before the 2020 elections.

