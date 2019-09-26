In 2016 they picked Trump. In 2018 they picked Walker. How does Dodge County feel about impeachment?

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Impeachment inquiry draws mixed reactions from Wisconsinites Impeachment inquiry draws mixed reactions from Wisconsinites

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Conversation around an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has dominated national politics since it was announced Tuesday.

In Dodge County, 62 percent of the vote went to Trump in 2016, and in 2018, 62 percent also went to Scott Walker in the race for governor. As one of the reddest counties in southern Wisconsin, people have mixed reactions to the news.

People in WI have mixed reactions to the impeachment inquiry, esp. in Dodge Co.

🔺2016: 62% of voters here picked @realDonaldTrump

🔺2018: 62% of voters also wanted @ScottWalker

This man told me he worries about how this process will affect an already divided country. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/MRSBD3715H — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 26, 2019

Sally Jordan, who lives in Beaver Dam, said she has been too busy playing with her grandkids to get involved in politics. She didn’t vote in 2016, but she said if she had, she would have voted for Trump. She calls herself a Republican through and through.

“I think he's doing a good job,” Jordan said. “I know there's been a lot of smack talk, but personally, that's just what it is, smack talk.”

She called the impeachment inquiry hogwash.

“I personally don't think they're going to find anything, and he's going to run out his term,” she said. “And who knows? Might even get reelected for the next term.”

Dennis Vinz hopes Trump doesn’t win again, but he didn’t want Trump to begin with.

“I am really embarrassed the way the United States is being run now,” he said.

While walking laps at the Watermark, he said that he thinks he's with the majority of people, even if he couldn't say the same about the people in his town.

“In my opinion, he's done way too much that's impeachable,” Vinz said.

He said he doesn't know that this will qualify. He hasn’t heard that there is enough evidence to really bring a case against the president.

Chris Buxton is ready for it to get worse.

“No matter what happens, it's going to end up ‘he said, she said’ or us against them,” he said. “So I don't know if we're really going to ever learn the truth or if things are ever going to make any sense.”

Even though he thinks there’s something to what the House of Representatives is investigating, Buxton said he worries this will just divide the country more by the time the election comes in 2020.

“It's kind of like watching a slow-motion car wreck,” he said. “You see something's going to happen but what can I do to change it?”



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.