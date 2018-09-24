Voces de la Frontera says 34 in Wisconsin detained by ICE

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin plans to meet with law enforcement officials and community organizers to get a better idea of the number of people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

An immigration rights group, Voces de la Frontera, said at least 34 people have been arrested by ICE in Wisconsin, including at least 11 people in the Madison area.

As of Monday morning, organizers have also confirmed ICE arrested at least 15 in Arcadia, 3 in Milwaukee and 5 in Green Bay over the weekend.

On Friday, Madison officials said ICE had detained six immigrants without prior communication with the police department. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the department has an agreement with ICE to know when and where arrests are made.

A cook at Eldorado Grill was detained, causing the Madison restaurant to close Sunday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

State Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, says it's alarming for ICE to be in the community without communicating with local law enforcement.

Immigrant families affected by the arrests will speak out at a press conference at Centro Hispano at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.