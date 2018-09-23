Immigration lawyer: Recent ICE arrests highlight need for more legal representation options

MADISON, Wis. - As six families search for answers after unexpected arrests in Madison on Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an area lawyer says there are barriers in place for immigrants in need of legal representation when faced with the threat of deportation.

"Families are totally miserable right now, there's no doubt about it,” said lawyer Grant Sovern, who heads the Community Immigration Law Center located inside Madison’s Christ Presbyterian Church.

Madison is known for welcoming immigrants, according to the church’s international outreach director Jean-Rene Watchou.

“Madison is a great place,” he said.

“We have a community. We have neighbors,” Sovern said. “When something bad happens to our neighbors, we want to help them.”

When it comes to offering legal protection, however, some say Madison is lacking.

"Not all of them are bad people,” Watchou said. “Most of what we want is just to have a due process for them, and sometimes it's difficult."

"It's a systemic problem,” Sovern said. "Already, we have too many people we're helping to work on this situation."

Since hearing about Friday’s ICE arrests, Sovern has been keeping busy, working to help the families locate those arrested, figure out the charges against them and find them lawyers.

"The first thing I thought of is, we don't have enough lawyers to help them,” Sovern said, adding that Madison has two lawyers who help immigrants pro-bono in situations like this.

"Without a lawyer, you have virtually no chance,” he said.

Without legal representation, he said a study out of New York shows as few as 4 percent of immigrants win their cases, compared to as many as many as 48 of those percent with lawyers.

Sovern said Dane County is one of the first areas in the country looking into a public defender program for those facing deportation.

In the meantime, he doesn’t think his neighbors are getting a fair shake.

"We should have a system that we at least we know someone's going to represent that person and help them to figure out what happened,” Sovern said. “That doesn't mean they're not going to be deported or go in front of an immigration judge, just who's going to help them.”

Although officials said ICE has told them the charges against the six arrested are “serious,” Sovern said he and families still haven’t figured out what the charges may be, and that “serious” can mean a range of crimes.

News 3 reached out to ICE representatives and hasn't immediately heard back.

City officials encourage those encountering ICE and who have questions about legal defense to call Dane County Immigrant Affaris Specialist Fabiola Hamdan at 608-242-6260.