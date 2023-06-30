Sid Bagley is one of those people who took out a federal student loan. He went back to school at age 45 to get a business administration degree and better himself.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, WIS — The Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on Friday, measure that would have wiped out nearly half a trillion dollars in debt for millions of Americans. 

The decision will impact the nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites that have federal student loan debt -- a total that adds up to more than $20 billion.