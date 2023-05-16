MADISON, Wis. – Folding one napkin at a time, Richard Davis is finding fulfillment at a French bistro off Lake Monona.
"I don't think I could see myself not working,” Davis said. "I've always been the type to keep going, like I'm just a hustler."
For almost seven years, Davis has worked at Sardine, getting the place ready before open. On top of folding napkins, he polishes silver, waters flowers and helps keep the place clean.
"It's a huge help,” restaurant co-owner John Gadau said. "I love Richard. I mean he's like a ray of sunshine, always super consistent.”
Davis is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and an intellectual disability, but that hasn’t stopped him from working two jobs, one at Texas Roadhouse and another at Sardine.
Gadau came to hire Davis through a longstanding partnership with Pathways of Wisconsin, a Madison non-profit that pairs employers with job candidates with disabilities.
“You don't really know, I mean, you do have your sort of—not doubts, but you want it to work,” he recalled.
Gadau said when Pathways first came to them, he had a lot of questions about how the partnership would work, but he knew he wanted his business to be the kind that focused on community.
Gadau was able to find a system that works for him and Davis, and several other workers he employs through Pathways by finding flexible tasks they need to get done but also allowing for shorter shifts.
It’s an arrangement officials from the state’s Department of Workforce and Development want more employers to consider, tapping in to underutilized talent as a way to help tackle the state’s worker shorter.
While record low unemployment rates — 2.5% — are usually cause for celebration, in Wisconsin it comes with a catch; there are more jobs available there are people to fill them.
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pahacheck said the worker shortage is not unique to Wisconsin, but for every job seeker in the Badger State there are 2.4 open positions. She said this is because of decades long trends in the making around low birth rates, Baby Boomers retiring and negative migration.
“If employers are still hesitant to embrace some of these underutilized talent pools there, they're going to be at a competitive disadvantage going forward,” Pahacheck urged.
A 2022 statewide report found that while most employers agree workers with disabilities improve culture, recruitment efforts lag behind. That’s where places like Pathways come in, offering education and training for both sides as well as help working out accommodations.
The non-profit’s transition coordinator Mile Oleseski said in his 14 years of experience with employers, more than 90% of employers didn’t realize how much someone with a disability can bring to their workplace, but once they do a lot tend to get on board.
Oleseski also said the education they provide is not limited to employers; the clients they serve are often in need of some guidance as well.
“A lot of people that we support have kind of grown up or spent most of their lives being told they can't do things, that they'll never be able to do certain things,” he explained. “They don't realize how much they can bring to the table.”
For Davis, it’s all about doing a job that keeps him busy, focused and staying humble.
“When people get their food they can just say like oh how perfect the napkin is,” he said with pride. “Like yeah, and I'm the guy gets it done.”
Pathways of Wisconsin also works with other Madison area employers, including Forage Kitchens and Madison Capitols Hockey. The non-profit has also maintained contracts with the state for almost 40 years.
DWD works with more than 26,000 workers with disabilities per year to help then find competitive employment. Employers can connect with them directly to learn more about support services they offer related to tax benefits, counselors, and accommodations.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.