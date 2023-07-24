Democratic Governor Tony Evers along with a ream of other Democratic lawmakers are denouncing SSM Health's decision to stop gender-affirming surgeries after pressure from the Catholic Church.

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic Governor Tony Evers along with a ream of other Democratic lawmakers are denouncing SSM Health's decision to stop gender-affirming surgeries after pressure from the Catholic Church.

Republican leaders, meanwhile, are praising the decision as "brave" and a step in the right direction.