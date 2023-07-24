MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic Governor Tony Evers along with a ream of other Democratic lawmakers are denouncing SSM Health's decision to stop gender-affirming surgeries after pressure from the Catholic Church.
Republican leaders, meanwhile, are praising the decision as "brave" and a step in the right direction.
News 3 Investigates broke the news last week that SSM Health has recently stopped providing gender-affirming surgeries at its Aesthetic Center in Middleton.
The move from the Catholic health care system comes after pressure from the Catholic Church to stop Catholic health care organizations from providing some types of gender-affirming care to transgender people.
While SSM Health declined to comment on the story, News 3 Investigates confirmed the news with patients, employees, and the clinic that provides gender-affirming surgeries to patients.
Gov. Evers told News 3 Now at an event in Portage Monday that he was disappointed by the news, calling the decision rooted in bad science.
"I'm disappointed," he said. "SSM Health is the carrier that I have been using for the last several decades. So it's disappointing they made this decision."
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, told News 3 Investigates that the move from the hospital is dangerous for the LGBTQ+ community.
"SSM Health has made a decision that will cause harm," Agard said. "Not honoring the history and the science of providing medical care and medical treatment to trans people is very concerning to me."
Madison's first transgender alder, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, shared a statement with News 3 Investigates on Friday.
“As a transgender person, I’m incredibly disheartened that SSM Health would bow at the feet of fear mongers instead of trusting the advice of the American Medical Association," Martinez-Rutherford said. "Instead of cowering to a loud minority, they choose to flippantly disregard the needs of their patients."
The alder also noted that this came after both the city of Madison and Dane County passed resolutions making them sanctuary communities for the LGBTQ+ community.
On the other side of the aisle, state Republicans are praising the Catholic health care organization.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, shared News 3 Now's report on Twitter, saying in part, "Thank you for realizing you're actually harming kids, not helping them."
Representative Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, who represents parts of Dane County, issued the following statement regarding SSM Health’s decision.
“I applaud SSM Health’s brave decision to remain consistent with their faith values. It is one thing to perform these surgeries on adults, but making such painful and permanent changes to minors is particularly concerning," she said. "We are seeing a disturbing uptick in these surgeries that suggest social influences.
On New 3 Now's social media platforms, people who identify as transgender who say they need this kind of care are calling on their lawmakers to fight for them.
Agard said she plans to continue to voice support for transgender Wisconsinites in the state legislature and wants SSM Health to reevaluate the move.
"It's vitally important that we have a coalition of people that are willing to stand up," she said.
"If we can cause SSM Health to reconsider the harmful decisions that they have made and encourage them to continue providing care to trans people in our communities, I think that that is a wonderful, wonderful goal in this situation."
