Illinois woman identified in car, semitruck crash in Rock County

AVON, Wis. - The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has identified the woman who died following a fatal crash between a car and a semitruck in Rock County on Friday morning.

Ellen Rapacz, 68, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, died after being transported to a hospital.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to west Highway 81 east of South Cox Road in the town of Avon at 8:48 a.m. The initial report said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a 2014 Ford Fusion and semi.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rapacz was going westbound on the highway when her car crossed the center line into the eastbound traffic lane.

Officials said the woman's car struck the rear axles of the semi. The semi driver was a 41-year-old man from Antioch, Illinois.

Deputies said Rapacz's car had heavy front-end damage and the driver had to be freed. The semi's trailer sustained moderate damage and the driver had no injuries.

West Highway 81 was closed for roughly two and a half hours while emergency personnel handled the scene and investigated the crash.

