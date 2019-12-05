Illinois man faces 7 felony charges for driving through parade in downtown Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. - An Illinois man is facing seven felony charges for driving his truck through the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit Friday, police said.

According to a post from the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, Curtis L. Metz, 38, of Orangeville, Illinois, is facing charges for a fifth offense OWI, fleeing while operating a vehicle and eluding an officer and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Officials said the charges were filed Wednesday in Rock County Circuit Court.

Metz remains in custody in Illinois and will be extradited to Rock County once his previous legal issues in Illinois are resolved.

The post also thanked the people who pulled children back to keep them from getting injured during the incident.

