Illinois man charged in crash that killed passenger
OCONTO, Wis. - An Illinois man is charged with driving drunk and causing the death of a passenger in a Wisconsin crash.
Authorities say 54-year-old Joseph Gallagher died when a car driven by Guy Maras left an Oconto County road and crashed into a tree stump in the town of Underhill on July 29.
The 54-year-old Naperville man is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Court records do not list an attorney for Maras. He's due in court for an initial appearance Sept. 24.
Local And Regional News
- Attorneys set to refile Wisconsin redistricting complaint
- Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
- Beloit woman killed after crashing ATV into utility pole, officials say
- Illinois man charged in crash that killed passenger
- Crews respond to car vs. house crash with 1 injury
- Janesville Fire Department: No injuries reported in overnight Texas Roadhouse fire