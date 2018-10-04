If rain continues in Madison, road closures possible again, city says

MADISON, Wis. - Rain forecast for the Madison area could cause road closures, the city of Madison said in a news release Thursday.

Both Lake Mendota and Monona rose about 5 inches following the rain that fell Sunday and Monday, according to the news release. Lake Mendota on Thursday was 1 foot below the 100-year elevation and 6 inches below the storm high.

Lake Monona is 1 inch over the 100-year flood elevation, which is 9 inches below the storm high, officials said. Both lakes have peaked for now, but more rain is predicted.

There is a MODERATE risk of excessive rainfall Friday through Saturday. The flash flood threat will need to be watched closely during this time. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/bXVVzmaStd — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) October 4, 2018

Rain is expected Thursday night through the middle of next week. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms ending in the morning and Sunday also brings a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the day. Unsettled weather is expected to linger into next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunny, but much cooler today. Temperatures will start in the 40s and only climb to the middle 50s this afternoon. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Friday. https://t.co/USLd7X6S8q pic.twitter.com/zHC9suNPMs — First Alert Weather (@news3weather) October 4, 2018

The city said that a further rise in lake levels will occur if the area receives the amount of rain predicted. City staffers will continue to monitor the weather and the lake levels.

Water is appearing on Mifflin Street west of Livingston Street and just starting to appear Thursday on Johnson Street at the Yahara River. If the water presence on the street increases, there may be possible lane or road closures again, according to a news release.

The city staff advised residents to check their sandbags and make sure the bags are in proper locations to protect property if water continues to rise. Residents are also being asked not to park their vehicles in low-lying areas. If you see water pooling, and there is rain in the forecast, avoid that area for parking.