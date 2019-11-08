Icy road played role in crash that injured woman in Green County, sheriff's office says

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Green County Sheriff

TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT, Wis. - A Monroe woman was injured in a rollover crash after she lost control of her vehicle on an icy, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Diane K. Kraus, 23, was driving on northbound on N6300 of State Highway 69 around 6:00 a.m. Thursday when the crash happened, according to a release by the Sheriff's Office. This area is near the town of Mt. Pleasant.

Deputies said her vehicle crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over once before coming to rest on its tires.

Kraus told deputies she was wearing her seatbelt.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local emergency room, the release said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.