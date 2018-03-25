News

Ice skating ends for season at Titletown District

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 02:56 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 02:56 PM CDT

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers say that the start of spring and upcoming warmer temperatures mean ice skating at the Titletown District near Lambeau Field has ended for the season.

The team said Friday that ice skating is over, but the playground at Titletown is now open if the weather permits it.

Visitors can also play foosball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, bocce and bean bags at the game courts.

