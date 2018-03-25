Ice skating ends for season at Titletown District
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers say that the start of spring and upcoming warmer temperatures mean ice skating at the Titletown District near Lambeau Field has ended for the season.
The team said Friday that ice skating is over, but the playground at Titletown is now open if the weather permits it.
Visitors can also play foosball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, bocce and bean bags at the game courts.
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
