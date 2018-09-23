ICE reportedly makes more arrests in Madison

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin Hispanic community organization reports more people have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sam Singleton-Freeman, a spokesperson with Voces De La Frontera, said Saturday that at least nine people in Madison have been taken into custody by ICE officials. Singleton-Freeman also said at least one person in Wausau, Green Bay and Milwaukee have also been arrested.

Madison city leaders were surprised Friday after ICE officials arrested six people without formal warning.

During a news conference Friday, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said the arrests were made against city policy.

"We're very disappointed in how ICE and the federal government are conducting themselves and we are making our best effort to work with community leaders and to make sure the rights of those individuals in ICE's custody are fully protected," Soglin said.

Madison police Chief Mike Koval said during the news conference that the department has a working relationship with ICE, but added that the federal agency did not follow protocol.

Angela Betancourt's husband, Jesús Enciso, was one of the six people in Madison arrested Friday.

"My son was driving because he has a license. Agents in two cars pulled them over, made everyone get out and asked for all their documents," Betancourt said.

Betancourt said she has been unable to communicate with her husband since he was arrested.

The arrests made by ICE were targeted, according to city officials. Koval said the arrests were made at separate workplaces and are not considered to be part of a raid.

Koval said the Madison Police Department is cooperating with ICE in the investigation.

City officials have provided a phone number for people who are encountering ICE and have questions about legal defense. That number is 608-242-6260.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is also providing resources for immigrant students and families on the district website.