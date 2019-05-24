Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league to compete at Fiserv Forum

TMJ4

MILWAUKEE - The Big3 basketball league is coming to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in August.

Rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz founded the league, which features half-court, 3-on-3 basketball games. The game in Milwaukee has been scheduled for Aug. 4.

“We look forward to hosting a very exciting Big3,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Big3 is a continuation of our vision of making Fiserv Forum a year-round basketball campus.”

A press release said tickets will go on sale May 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

The upcoming Big3 season will take place over the course of 11 weeks and begins live on CBS on June 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

Games will air live on the CBS Television Network and the CBS Sports Network, with the championship scheduled for Sept. 1.

The CBS Television Network is set to broadcast over 20 hours throughout the season, while the CBS Sports Network is scheduled to have over 25 hours of live game coverage.

