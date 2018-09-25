City official: ICE visit to E. Washington Ave. McDonald's 'not related to deportation activities'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - ICE officials were at businesses on East Washington Avenue Tuesday but the visit was not related to "deportation activities" according to an official with the Madison Mayor's office.

Gloria Reyes, the deputy mayor for public safety, civil rights and community services, told News 3 that Madison Police had confirmed a visit by ICE to the McDonald's on East Washington Avenue over the lunch hour but said they were not aware that someone had been detained and said it was an "unrelated ICE matter."

An employee leaving the McDonald's on East Washington Avenue told News 3 that ICE had been at the facility over the lunch hour. A sign on the door of the location said that the lobby area was closed but drive-thru remained open.

We’re getting reports that @ICEgov was at McDonald’s on East Wash. An employee told me agents were here but wouldn’t confirm if someone was arrested. @madisonpolice is on scene and the lobby is closed. #news3 pic.twitter.com/E0ledoUfGu — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) September 25, 2018

Latino Chamber of Commerce officials met with business owners and community members Tuesday morning, and told News 3 that they were aware of reports of ICE activity on East Washington and concern at East High School.

.@CityofMadison rep tells Latino-owned businesses they were told @ICEgov would be here until today. @Latino_Chamber members speak to attorneys about what they should do to keep employees and customers safe during a time when many are scared to leave their homes. #news3 pic.twitter.com/6pWK5ZyhAd — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) September 25, 2018

A spokeswoman for the Madison Metropolitan School District said that ICE officials were not at the school Tuesday.

Reyes said 12 people have now been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Madison area, an increase of one additional person since Monday.