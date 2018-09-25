BREAKING NEWS

City official: ICE visit to E. Washington Ave. McDonald's 'not related to deportation activities'

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 01:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 02:37 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - ICE officials were at businesses on East Washington Avenue Tuesday but the visit was not related to "deportation activities" according to an official with the Madison Mayor's office. 

Gloria Reyes, the deputy mayor for public safety, civil rights and community services, told News 3 that Madison Police had confirmed a visit by ICE to the McDonald's on East Washington Avenue over the lunch hour but said they were not aware that someone had been detained and said it was an "unrelated ICE matter."

An employee leaving the McDonald's on East Washington Avenue told News 3 that ICE had been at the facility over the lunch hour. A sign on the door of the location said that the lobby area was closed but drive-thru remained open.

Latino Chamber of Commerce officials met with business owners and community members Tuesday morning, and told News 3 that they were aware of reports of ICE activity on East Washington and concern at East High School. 

A spokeswoman for the Madison Metropolitan School District said that ICE officials were not at the school Tuesday. 

Reyes said 12 people have now been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Madison area, an increase of one additional person since Monday.  

