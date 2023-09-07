Brandon Thompson

CREDIT: Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. -- A criminal complaint filed Thursday in Dane County provides a clearer timeline in what prosecutors called "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory."

Brandon Thompson, 26, of Brooklyn is charged with first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation. Thompson was arrested in connection with what Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes called a "violent attack" on a UW-Madison student that occurred early Sunday morning.

