‘I was scared': Student hit by BB, father hopes BB gun incident incites change

MADISON, Wis. - The family of the student who said she was the victim of a BB gun shooting Tuesday is pushing for change.

"The schools are supposed to be safe for the children, first and foremost," Lorenzo Murry said. He said he was shocked to hear from his daughter that she was shot by a BB while getting off the bus Tuesday afternoon.

"I was scared and I was just, like, really worried because it could've hit my eye," Zariyah Murry said.

On Wednesday, Police arrested a 13-year-old boy, who is accused of shooting the BB gun out the bus window. Officers also arrested another 13-year-old boy after finding the BB gun in a backpack in a locker in Jefferson Middle School.

"I feel anger, disappointed," Lorenzo Murry said.

According to police, pellet and BB guns can look nearly identical to real guns. The manager of an area gun said the same safety protocol for real guns applies to pellet and BB guns.

"I was scared and furious," said Jennifer Rose, who lives down the block from the bus stop on Kessel Court. She called the police after hearing about the incident from her daughter who also goes to Jefferson Middle School.

"My daughter didn't want to go to school today because she was scared they were going to have (the BB gun) at school," Rose said. "My daughter was actually saying that the boy was threatening to shoot her and her friend at school."

Rose said she hopes students won't be scared to speak up.

"If you see something, say something," she said, adding that she wishes the school had kept her and other parents more informed.

The Madison Metropolitan School District rejected an interview request but at 11:30 a.m. said there was no threat to students or staff and that "the instructional day is taking place as normal."

The Jefferson Middle School principal sent a letter to families, containing more information on the incident, at about 3:30 p.m. It said, "I appreciate the desire to get information out quickly to the public, but our priorities in these situations are to ensure the safety of students and staff and to deliver accurate information to families as quickly as we can."

The note also said that support services will be available for students upset by the incident.

Police said the victim got into a fight with the accused shooter on a bus Wednesday morning. Lorenzo Murry confirmed the victim is his daughter, who he said is now suspended.

Murry hopes the incident is a wake-up call.

"You shouldn't be bringing no type of weapon to school, on the school bus or anything," he said. "Rather the school do something about it. Rather the parents do something about it. Rather the cops do something about it. I just hope something gets done about it."

The boy accused of shooting the BB gun is facing charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety and resisting. The other boy was arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds. Police said they're still investigating, and additional charges are possible.

"It could be a learning experience for the community," Lorenzo Murry said. "I'm just glad that my daughter's OK."



