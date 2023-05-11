Caleb DiMaggio mugshot

MADISON, Wis. -- A witness of a deadly shooting outside of the Badger Tavern on Madison's west side late last week told police the alleged shooter seemed "amped up" earlier in the night and was holding a gun "nonchalantly" shortly before shooting the victim.

The man charged in the shooting, 23-year-old Caleb DiMaggio, now faces a single count of first-degree intentional homicide. During his initial court appearance on Thursday, court officials ordered DiMaggio be held on a $1 million cash bond.

