MADISON, Wis. -- A witness of a deadly shooting outside of the Badger Tavern on Madison's west side late last week told police the alleged shooter seemed "amped up" earlier in the night and was holding a gun "nonchalantly" shortly before shooting the victim.
The man charged in the shooting, 23-year-old Caleb DiMaggio, now faces a single count of first-degree intentional homicide. During his initial court appearance on Thursday, court officials ordered DiMaggio be held on a $1 million cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, witnesses at the scene identified DiMaggio as the shooter when police arrived.
During their interviews with DiMaggio, the 23-year-old reportedly said the victim would not "fight me," though no details about what would have led up to a fight weren't mentioned.
Police found the gun DiMaggio allegedly used, a loaded magazine and a single bullet near the bar's outdoor smoking area while searching the scene. DiMaggio later told police he put it down after firing it.
In further interviews with witnesses, multiple people said they heard DiMaggio say "I shot him in the heart" after the shooting.
Results from a breathalyzer test taken by DiMaggio shortly after 1:10 a.m. -- roughly an hour after police got to the scene -- showed the suspect had a BAC of .221.
DiMaggio's next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com.