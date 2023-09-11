First responders gathered in Sun Prairie on Monday morning to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- First responders and community members gathered at the Sun Prairie Fire Department Monday morning in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

It marked the 22-year anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history and a day that impacted every American across the country.  Paramedic Brett Weisensel recalled what it was like to watch the events unfold as a first responder in Sun Prairie.

