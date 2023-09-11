SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- First responders and community members gathered at the Sun Prairie Fire Department Monday morning in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
It marked the 22-year anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in American history and a day that impacted every American across the country. Paramedic Brett Weisensel recalled what it was like to watch the events unfold as a first responder in Sun Prairie.
"While these were people I had never met, I saw them as brothers and sisters, doing what they had been called to do, what me and my fellow responders have been called to do -- deal with emergencies." Weisensel said.
Specifically honored at the ceremony were the 343 firefighters who died on that day.
"While it is part of the job to calmly respond to tragic situations, it does not make us less human, less caring or less forgetful," Weisensel said.
In the 22 years that have passed, the number of first responders who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now almost equals the number of firefighters who died that day.
Exposure to the dust at the World Trade Center has been linked to heightened risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, thousands of cancer diagnoses and instances of respiratory disease have been tied to the toxic pollutants released during the attacks.
Something Weisensel says they will always have in common with each other and those who lost their lives that day is their shared dedication to helping others before themselves.
"It is an honor to remember those who sacrificed their lives to help those in need on 9/11," Weisensel said. "They are the true definition of an emergency responder, arriving to deal with an emergency by putting others in front of their own safety."
