MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of trying to rob a liquor store last week is now facing an attempted homicide charge for firing a gun at a police officer during a subsequent chase.
Officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Wilz the night of Aug. 2 after Wilz allegedly tried stealing from a liquor store while carrying a handgun. When police tried arresting Wilz hours later, the 21-year-old allegedly fired at a Marshall police officer, but the officer wasn't hit.
Wilz is also charged with retail theft, battery and resisting or obstructing an officer in addition to the attempted homicide charge.
Court records filed against Wilz earlier this week claim the 21-year-old fled the liquor store on an electric scooter to a nearby trailer park before trying to return to his nearby home later that night. When riding the scooter back to his home, police spotted Wilz passing the liquor store and tried stopping him.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilz heard the officers command him to stop, but he refused because he didn't know the reason why.
Wilz went on to claim that he then ditched his scooter in the roadway because it was running low on battery. He also reportedly told police he was running home because he wanted to talk with his father to make sure the officers wouldn't hurt him.
As the chase continued, Wilz stopped and turned toward the officers chasing him before firing a single round in their direction. One officer involved in the chase said Wilz was roughly 5 feet from another officer when he fired his gun, and that officer was "100%" sure that Wilz was pointing his gun at police when he fired.
During interviews with police after his arrest, Wilz reportedly told them he was scared officers were going to shoot him, which prompted him to fire a round into the air in an attempt to scare police away, saying "I don't want to hurt anyone." Wilz also told police he "made a dumb decision."
Wilz's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 15.
