Jeremy Wilz mugshot photo

MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of trying to rob a liquor store last week is now facing an attempted homicide charge for firing a gun at a police officer during a subsequent chase.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Wilz the night of Aug. 2 after Wilz allegedly tried stealing from a liquor store while carrying a handgun. When police tried arresting Wilz hours later, the 21-year-old allegedly fired at a Marshall police officer, but the officer wasn't hit.