Madison police were called to a home in the 2800 block of Warner Street just before 6:40 p.m. on July 22 after a caller reported that they had shot their son.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County, John Shively surrendered himself to officers at the scene and told them his son was shot in the house.
When asked how his son was shot, Shively allegedly said "I pulled the trigger," and told officers that the gun was still inside the house.
Zachary Shively was found in the home's basement with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at around 8:07 p.m. A gun was recovered from the floor of a bedroom. The barrel of the gun was allegedly pointing towards where Shively was lying.
According to the complaint, another man who was at the house at the time of the shooting told police he heard John and Zachary Shively arguing over money then heard a gunshot. He then allegedly heard John Shively say "Call 911."
The man told police that the gun belonged to Zachary Shively.
The complaint alleges John Shively felt nauseous after being taken to the Central Police District and told police "I keep seeing his face on the floor in blood." When asked if he had any injuries, he allegedly said "Nothing compared to what I did."
Shively allegedly told investigators that he and Zachary had been arguing about money. Shively allegedly said he gave his son $2, but Zachary wanted $2.50. Shively said he only had $0.30, but his son kept insisting he needed $0.25 more.
"It was a big argument for $0.25," he allegedly told investigators. "Is that insane or..."
Shively allegedly told investigators that during the argument, his son hit him and pushed him into a corner where he landed in a chair and bumped his head. When Zachary continued to approach him, Shively allegedly said he grabbed his son's gun and shot him point blank.
"I can't tell you how much I regret that I picked it up," Shively said.
Shively allegedly said that his son was calling him names and pushing him, but wasn't verbally threatening him. When asked why he shot his son, Shively allegedly said there was no logical thought behind it and he wanted the confrontation to stop.
Shively is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Dane County Court Tuesday afternoon.
