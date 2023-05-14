CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Susan Siegenthaler's first Mother's Day has been a long time coming.
"Kile and I always wanted to be parents," Susan said.
For years, she and her husband Kile struggled with fertility.
"We had three miscarriages," said Susan. "It felt like it was never going to happen."
They had just had their first appointment at a fertility clinic in May 2022 when they found out Susan was pregnant for the fourth time.
"We were, of course, nervous, but once we passed the 12 week mark and everything was going smoothly throughout the pregnancy, that's when we started to get really excited," said Susan.
For the first five months, everything appeared to be going to plan.
"I didn’t have any issues, I felt great," Susan said. "I loved being pregnant."
When she started noticing some new symptoms, it seemed like just a normal part of pregnancy.
"I couldn't fit my feet in my shoes, which I've heard a lot of mothers say, and I was really out of breath, but again, you're getting bigger," Susan said. "But the cough is what told me to go to urgent care. I was told, 'It's pregnancy symptoms.'"
But even after hearing that, Susan says something still felt off. So she met with her midwife, who ran some tests.
"Eventually she told me that evening, after a lot of thought and consideration, to go into the emergency room," said Susan. "And once I was there, it was only 30 minutes before there were doctors surrounding my bed, and they knew exactly what it was."
That night, Susan was admitted to the hospital at seven and a half months pregnant with heart failure.
"I have had my appendix removed, but that’s it. I’ve never really been really sick, and no one in my family has," said Susan. "I don’t have a history of heart disease in my family, so when she said heart failure, I didn’t know what that meant, if it meant that I was sick or if it meant that I was dying."
The next few days were filled with tests and planning.
"It was kind of a blur to me," Susan said. "The word transplant came up a lot, but it was always a worst case scenario."
They scheduled a c-section for two weeks later and kept Susan under close observation until then. One day before the birth, Susan's husband Kile tested positive for Covid, leaving him isolated at home and Susan alone in the hospital during their daughter's birth.
"I had her at I think 9:46 on the 26th," said Susan. "She was healthy and we both made it through, so that was the big hurdle, the first big hurdle."
After the birth, Susan's doctors started treatment for heart failure in the hopes that her heart would recover on it's own without a baby in the mix. She spent weeks in the hospital next door to the NICU, where her newborn baby, Stevie, was growing.
"The nurses took me down to see her for the first time, and they wheeled me back and forth every day for an hour a day so I could see her," said Susan. "The thought that something really bad could happen, it crossed my mind, but not as much as you would think it would because I mostly just thought, 'I have to be there with her and I can’t leave Kile alone with this little baby.'"
But after weeks of waiting for improvement, Susan's doctors told her that worst-case scenario would be coming true. Three weeks after she had her baby, Susan was put on the transplant list for a new heart. Eleven days later, she got the call.
"When you’re on the transplant list, they tell you, we found you a heart, and then you’re in surgery 12 hours later, so you don’t have a lot of time to wrap your head around it," said Susan.
Eight weeks after she was first admitted, Susan was finally discharged from the hospital, leaving with a new baby and a new heart.
"The three of us finally got our moment where we'd come home together and walk into our house together, and it was the best feeling in the world," said Susan. "I never want to forget how great that felt and how grateful I felt, too."
Today, Susan is happy and healthy and celebrating her first Mother's Day the best way she knows how.
"All I want is a full night's sleep, so that's what I asked for," said Susan. "And pancakes."
