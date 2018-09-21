‘I felt so belittled': Police video shows stop that has black candidate speaking out

MADISON, Wis. - A woman set to be the first African-American from Dane County in the state Legislature said she feels humiliated after being stopped by police while campaigning.

Police video shows an officer responding to a tip from a 911 caller on Aug. 7 who thought State Assembly candidate Shelia Stubbs’ parked car looked suspicious.

Stubbs is heading into the November election unopposed as the Democratic pick for Wisconsin’s 77th District, which covers much of Madison’s downtown and west side.

“I love meeting people. It’s the best way,” Stubbs said. “We get so much email, but you hardly ever get the candidate at the door.”

She credits her door-to-door campaign as part of the reason she won the primary, paving the way for her up to be the first black legislator from Dane County in the State Assembly.

"So many people say, 'Finally!'" she said.

While hitting the pavement in a west side neighborhood one Tuesday in August, an incident stopped her dead in her tracks.

"I just felt humiliated,” she said. “I felt so belittled. I felt so embarrassed, so ashamed."

While talking with a neighbor, Stubbs noticed a police car pull up behind her own car, where her mother and daughter were waiting.

"It was scary,” she said.

According to a police report, the officer was responding to a tip from a caller who believed those in Stubbs’ car were waiting for drugs.

"She said, 'they think you're a drug dealer.' I said, ‘A drug dealer, they think I'm a drug dealer? What does a drug dealer look like?’” Stubbs said.

After showing the officer her picture and campaign materials, Stubbs was able to explain to the officer who she was and why she was there, but explaining to her 8-year-old daughter what happened was harder.

"We were actually profiled. They target us. People made sure, they wanted it to be known we were in the wrong place, we didn't belong there,” she said. “But again I said to my daughter, 'We belong wherever we choose to go.' And I said, 'This is why mommy is running for office.'"

"It's extremely difficult,” Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said. “I'm totally empathetic with what that must have felt like."

Koval said the officer acted as she was trained to do in responding to a call.

"What was disturbing, off-putting, and I get it completely, is why would the cops have been called at all?" he said.

Koval said Madison police do undergo implicit bias training, but can’t vet the calls their sent on for possible bias.

He does urge Madison residents to consider if their concerns are based on objective, reasonable facts.

Stubbs said the interaction with the police officer ended on a positive note, with her offering to help police work in various communities.

"I hope it serves as a lesson for all of us,” Koval said.

For Stubbs, it's a memory she'll carry along with her on her path to change.

"We have a long way to go,” she said.