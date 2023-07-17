MADISON, Wis. -- A diving accident while swimming in Lake Ripley in Cambridge changed everything Julie Gunnerson knew about her life.
However, she's using a familiar mindset to reach her new goals.
"I learned how to ice skate when I was like one and a half, two years old," Gunnerson said. She told News 3 Now she hasn't let much stop her from doing what she loves.
She described times when she was a young athlete and her mindset while playing sports.
"My feet were so small they used to stuff my skates with paper towels," Gunnerson said when talking about the solutions to the problems in her youth.
Gunnerson is now facing her biggest challenge yet. After a diving accident while swimming with friends in Lake Ripley, she is now paralyzed from the chest down.
"When I was in the water, I distinctly remember losing the feeling of the water touching my body," Gunnerson said.
Doctors at UW Health, particularly those within the University of Wisconsin Department of Neurological Surgery, have performed surgery on Gunnerson's intense spinal cord injury.
"The imaging showed that she had a break on her spine and it pinched the spinal cord," Dr. Amgad Hanna said. "The chances of those people walking [with this injury] is pretty slim."
Gunnerson said this injury came at a time when she thought everything was going her way.
"When the incident happened, I was 10 days away from defending my dissertation and completing all my degree requirements," Gunnerson said. "I was like right there about to cross the finish line."
Doctors say her age and her persistence can help her in her goals to recover.
"She's young enough and we're hoping that during her lifetime there will be improvement of spinal cord injury," Dr. Hanna said.
She's started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help make her home accessible with her abilities and finish what she had set out to do before she got to the hospital.
"I am sitting here focused," Gunnerson said. "After the incident, I have more of a will to live than ever before."
What stays the same since her life before her injury is her ability to never back down from a challenge.
"That attitude I took toward sports is the same attitude I'm giving toward my recovery. There's nothing I'm not going to give, I just need the opportunity to give it my all," she said.
You can donate to Gunnerson's GoFundMe page here.
To finically support spinal cord research at UW-Madison, you can find more information here.
