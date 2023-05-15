Madison
Digital Producer
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. -- I-90/94 West is closed between Camp Douglas and Oakdale Monday due to a crash.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto County Highway C near the scene of the crash.
Juneau County Sheriff's officials could not provide further information on the crash. It is unclear when the road will reopen.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
