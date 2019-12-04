I-39/90 southbound will be reduced to one lane north of Janesville Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. - I-39/90 southbound will be reduced to one lane near the Janesville rest area from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction crews will complete repairs to old pavement between Town Line Road and Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A).
The release said drivers are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destination.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Man charged with damaging state Supreme Court chambers
- Milwaukee police find woman, baby dead, malnourished boy
- Several Badgers volleyball players claim All-Big Ten honors
- Jonathan Taylor named Big Ten Running Back of the Year
- Meth use increasing in Madison; use quadruples in state in last decade
- Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard to perform at Miller Park in 2020