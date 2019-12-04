I-39/90 southbound will be reduced to one lane north of Janesville Thursday morning

MADISON, Wis. - I-39/90 southbound will be reduced to one lane near the Janesville rest area from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction crews will complete repairs to old pavement between Town Line Road and Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A).

The release said drivers are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destination.

