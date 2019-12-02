I-39/90 southbound between Janesville, Beloit shifts to new pavement, backups expected

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Construction crews are shifting I-39/90 southbound traffic to the new pavement from the U.S. Highway 14/ Humes Road interchange in Janesville to Hart Road, north of Beloit on Monday at 6 p.m.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, one lane will be closed on I-39/90 southbound between Janesville and Beloit starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Officials said significant backups are expected in the area. According to the release, the northbound interstate will be reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple ramps will be closed Monday night, with some closures extending until Tuesday morning, the release said. The I-39/90 southbound ramp to WIS 11/Racine Street (Exit 175) is closed until 10 p.m. Monday. The WIS 11/Racine Street ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The I-39/90 southbound ramp to Wis11/Avalon Road (Exit 177) will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Transportation officials said two lanes will stay open in both directions. The speed limit will be posted at 70 mph, but officials are encouraging drivers to drive for the road conditions.

The interstate between Janesville and Beloit is expected to open to full capacity in fall 2021.

