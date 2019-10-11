I-39 northbound near Janesville reopens following crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic on Interstate 39 going northbound near Janesville have reopened following a crash Friday afternoon.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. at mile marker 180.
The DOT said all northbound lanes were completely cleared at 6:11 p.m.
Delays exceeding 3 miles resulted from the crash.
