I-39 northbound near Janesville reopens following crash

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 03:57 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic on Interstate 39 going northbound near Janesville have reopened following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 2:50 p.m. at mile marker 180.

The DOT said all northbound lanes were completely cleared at 6:11 p.m.

Delays exceeding 3 miles resulted from the crash. 

 

 

