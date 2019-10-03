Hy-Vee releases more details on payment card breaches, offers next steps

Mike Kalasnik via Wikimedia Commons

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee has released more details on the company's payment card breaches and offered customers next steps for what to do.

The company first reported the incident Aug. 14. According to a statement the company released Thursday, Hy-Vee saw unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems July 29. It started to investigate the activity immediately with help from cybersecurity firms. Federal law enforcement officials and the payment card networks were also notified.

The investigation revealed that the malware was designed to retrieve payment card data from cards used at certain fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants.

The release said payment card transactions at front-end checkout lanes, inside convenience stores, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirits locations, floral departments and clinics were not affected.

The malware looked for track data, which sometimes has the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date and security code. At some of these locations, the malware took data from certain devices rather than all of them. There was no indication that other customer information was accessed.

The general time frame for when the data was accessed ranges from Dec. 14 to July 29 for fuel pumps and Jan. 15 to July 29 for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.

The malware has since been removed, and the company has taken enhanced security measures.

For specific locations and time frames, go to www.hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident. In addition to having information about the incident, the website also lists next steps that customers can take.

Hy-Vee will be sending out emails and letters to customers who were identified as having used their cards at a location involved during that store's specific time frame.

