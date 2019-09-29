Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Husband killed after wife said he went to check on noise in Township of Leeds basement Husband killed after wife said he went to check on noise in Township of Leeds basement

TOWNSHIP OF LEEDS, Wis. - A 35-year-old man was killed Friday night in the Township of Leeds after his wife told police he was checking a noise in the basement, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, his wife called 9-1-1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday saying her husband was shot.

Officials said they arrived at the house on Bradley Road and found the man dead in the basement, but the police K9 unit could not find anyone else in the area.

Police found the wife and a small child unharmed and hiding in another room.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Police are asking the public to call crime stoppers at 800-293-8477 if they have any information.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.