Hunters kill 90,286 deer during gun opening weekend

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:16 AM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:16 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin wildlife officials say preliminary data shows hunters killed dramatically fewer deer during opening weekend of the state's traditional nine-day gun season than in 2018.

The state Department of Natural Resources released figures Tuesday that show hunters killed 90,286 on Saturday and Sunday. That's down nearly 24% from 118,670 deer last year.

The DNR had sold 464,120 licenses that allow hunters to kill deer with a firearm as of Friday. Department spokeswoman Sarah Hoye didn't immediately respond to emails seeking the number of licenses sold through the Friday preceding the 2018 nine-day season for comparison and inquiring about other possible reasons for the harvest drop-off.

