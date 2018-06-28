Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Goodman Community Center and News 3 are teaming up to find Hunger Heroes in Dane County who can help keep hundreds of families fed this summer through the center's food pantry.

Some of the folks who know best how vital the pantry is are the volunteers who spend hours there a week.

Carey Karabis and Bobbie Ruder both donate their time to the cause and have been for the past two years.

There's a reason they have kept coming back.

"I got used to the atmosphere around Goodman," Ruder said. "It's one of the happiest places I've ever been."

"Everyone is treated like a human being, you're just part of the family."

Both have noticed a concerning trend over the summer break.

"During the summer we definitely start seeing more kids come, definitely," Ruder said.

That's the whole point behind the Hunger Heroes campaign. The goal is to help provide a bag of weekly groceries for the 300 families enrolled at the center's summer programming so kids don't have to search for a reliable meal while they're out of school.

If you'd like to help, make a food or monetary donation directly at the Goodman Center or donate at the East HyVee or Festival Foods on East Washington Avenue.