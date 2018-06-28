Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans
MADISON, Wis. - The Goodman Community Center and its food pantry help hundreds of people who come from all different walks of life on a weekly basis - including senior citizens.
Ward Harding has gone years without a home in order to help support his daughters and send them through school. During that time, he was able to stay fed through the Goodman food pantry.
"What I like about Ward is he has such a generous heart, and yet he is struggling himself," said Gayle Laszewski with the center. "And you would never know."
Ward finds nourishment for the soul here, too. He takes part in senior programming and has become a staple in the center.
"It's a place where you can really relax and be just a human being," Warding said.
Thanks to help from them, he now has affordable housing and still takes advantage of the pantry. He's not alone, either. Goodman says 10 percent of seniors who spend time at the center are homeless and rely on the food pantry and meal programs.
"It really gives them a chance to be socially connected, because one of the big risk factors in getting older is isolation, and we do know that isolation is a huge health risk factor," Laszewski said.
If you'd like to help other people like Ward, News 3 is teaming up with the Goodman Community Center to find Hunger Heroes in Dane County. Make a food or monetary donation directly at the Goodman Center or donate at the East HyVee or Festival Foods on East Washington Avenue.
Previous Story
Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important
Next Story
Crashed van near landfill could be connected to police chase in Delafield, officials say
Local And Regional News
- UW Police Chief Roman on Alec Cook sentencing: 'justice was not best served here'
- Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important
- Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans
- Crashed van near landfill could be connected to police chase in Delafield, officials say
- Third person arrested in 'mutual combat' stabbing case
- 'It's nothing compared to the pain that these families feel...': EMT bikers ride for a cause