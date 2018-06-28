Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Goodman Community Center and its food pantry help hundreds of people who come from all different walks of life on a weekly basis - including senior citizens.

Ward Harding has gone years without a home in order to help support his daughters and send them through school. During that time, he was able to stay fed through the Goodman food pantry.

"What I like about Ward is he has such a generous heart, and yet he is struggling himself," said Gayle Laszewski with the center. "And you would never know."

Ward finds nourishment for the soul here, too. He takes part in senior programming and has become a staple in the center.

"It's a place where you can really relax and be just a human being," Warding said.

Thanks to help from them, he now has affordable housing and still takes advantage of the pantry. He's not alone, either. Goodman says 10 percent of seniors who spend time at the center are homeless and rely on the food pantry and meal programs.

"It really gives them a chance to be socially connected, because one of the big risk factors in getting older is isolation, and we do know that isolation is a huge health risk factor," Laszewski said.