Hundreds turn out for silent candlelight vigil at Madison park protesting immigration policies

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison joined communities worldwide Friday night in protesting the conditions facing immigrants at the U.S. border.

At Brittingham Park, hundreds of people lit candles for the cause. Local organizers said they hope the event brings light to the darkness of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The vigil was hosted by Indivisible Madison, which is a group of local activists.

"I think that in particular, Madison comes together when they see people in need," Indivisible Madison leader Linda Kessel said. "And even if they're not here in our backyard, this is an opportunity for them to say, ‘This is not OK what's happening here.'"

The worldwide event was organized by Lights of Liberty. The coalition said it hopes to end "human detention camps."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.