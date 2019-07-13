Hundreds turn out for silent candlelight vigil at Madison park protesting immigration policies
Madison protest part of worldwide event
MADISON, Wis. - Madison joined communities worldwide Friday night in protesting the conditions facing immigrants at the U.S. border.
At Brittingham Park, hundreds of people lit candles for the cause. Local organizers said they hope the event brings light to the darkness of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
The vigil was hosted by Indivisible Madison, which is a group of local activists.
"I think that in particular, Madison comes together when they see people in need," Indivisible Madison leader Linda Kessel said. "And even if they're not here in our backyard, this is an opportunity for them to say, ‘This is not OK what's happening here.'"
The worldwide event was organized by Lights of Liberty. The coalition said it hopes to end "human detention camps."
