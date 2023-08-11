Severe thunderstorm, tornado watches expire; high winds continue

First Warn Weather

MADISON, Wis. -- Strong thunderstorms knocked out power to thousands of customers in southern Wisconsin Friday night. Hundreds of customers were still without power Saturday morning.

As of 10:30 p.m., Alliant Energy reported just under 6,000 Wisconsin customers were without power, including nearly 2,500 in Green Lake County and more than 200 in Columbia and Iowa counties.