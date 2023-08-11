Madison
First Warn Weather
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Strong thunderstorms knocked out power to thousands of customers in southern Wisconsin Friday night. Hundreds of customers were still without power Saturday morning.
As of 10:30 p.m., Alliant Energy reported just under 6,000 Wisconsin customers were without power, including nearly 2,500 in Green Lake County and more than 200 in Columbia and Iowa counties.
By 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, just over 200 customers were still without power statewide, with the majority of outages occurring in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.
Another nearly 3,800 We Energies customers in the Fort Atkinson area in Jefferson County were in the dark as of 10:30 p.m. That city was hit hard by severe storms two weeks ago.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, just over 1,500 We Energies customers were without power statewide, including 857 in Waukesha County and 512 in Milwaukee County
The Adams-Columbia Electric Co-op, meanwhile, had nearly 1,000 customers without power as of 10:40 p.m., most of whom were in Marquette County.
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Co-op reported just a singular outage in Waushara County.
