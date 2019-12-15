Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Hundreds of wreaths laid in Madison for Wreaths Across America Day Hundreds of wreaths laid in Madison for Wreaths Across America Day

MADISON, Wis. - Over 500 wreaths were laid in honor of our veterans at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, including seven wreaths for each branch of the service.

"I'm here to honor them, quite frankly. What's my excuse for not getting up on a cold day?" Fred Campbell, commander of Henry Harden Camp 2, said.

Today is #wreathsacrossamerica day. Over 500 wreaths will be placed at Forest Hill Cemetery this morning. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/k0KIBvgFH2 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) December 14, 2019

Campbell said one of the most important parts of the ceremony is educating younger generations of the sacrifice these men and women made for our country.

"You know, our liberties and freedoms can be taken for granted," Campbell said. "We were a beacon of freedom and liberty and can't let that fall away."

A Girl Scout troop assisted in placing the wreaths for each branch of service.

"It's beautiful today to see a Girl Scout troop out here. They are being taught that we have to remember our past and that we have to remember our history," Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent Brenda Majewski said.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event. Wreaths were placed at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as 1,600 other places in the U.S., abroad and at sea.

